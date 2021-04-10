Myanmar's UN envoy urges action against junta

Myanmar's own ambassador to the United Nations (UN) has urged "strong action" against the junta, as reports emerged of scores killed in the military's latest crackdown.

The country has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February, with protesters refusing to submit to the junta regime and continuing to demand a return to democracy.

With more than 600 people killed by security forces trying to quell the movement, the international community has increasingly raised the alarm on the crisis.

During a UN Security Council meeting on Friday, Myanmar's ambassador pushed for more concrete action -- proposing a no-fly zone, an arms embargo and more targeted sanctions against members of the military and their families.