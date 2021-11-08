Nepal recovers bodies of French climbers lost in Himalayas

The bodies of three French climbers who disappeared in a remote corner of the Himalayas were recovered on Monday close to where they went missing last month, police in Nepal said.

The group were attempting to scale Mingbo Eiger, a 6,000-metre (19,700-feet) peak near Mount Everest, and were last heard from via satellite phone at their camp on 26 October.

Bad weather hampered efforts to find the men and the rescue team said last week that they could have been buried under a depth of snow the size of a five-floor building.