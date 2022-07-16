Biden confronts Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi murder

Biden indicated he expected action soon.

"We had a good discussion on ensuring global energy security and adequate oil supplies to support global economic growth," Biden said. "I'm doing all I can to increase the supply for the United States of America, which I expect to happen. The Saudis share that urgency and based on our discussions today I expect we'll see further steps in the coming weeks."

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said there was no agreement made on oil and that Saudi and OPEC countries would make a decision based on the market, not "hysteria" or "politics."

The OPEC+ group that includes Russia meets next on Aug. 3.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have reiterated their commitment to the stability of global energy markets, a joint statement carried by the Saudi state news agency, SPA, said.

The US is eager to see Saudi Arabia and its OPEC partners pump more oil to help bring down the high cost of gasoline and ease the highest US inflation in four decades.

Biden, who flew to Jeddah after visiting Israel, also touted a pair of Saudi moves widely seen as signs of a gradual thaw between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Riyadh agreed to allow more overflights of its territory from Israel, which Biden said he hoped would lead to broader normalization of relations.

He also announced a US-brokered deal between Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia under which a small US-led international peacekeeping contingent will leave the strategic Red Sea island of Tiran.

Cairo ceded control to Riyadh in 2017. Israeli approval was required for any change in the security arrangement there, and lengthy and complex negotiations were required to seal the deal because of the lack of Israeli-Saudi diplomatic relations.

Biden was the first American president to fly from Israel directly to Jeddah. Ahead of the visit, Saudi Arabia said it would open its airspace to all air carriers, paving the way for more overflights to and from Israel, in what Biden described as a historic and important step toward building a more integrated and stable Middle East.

The United States and Saudi Arabia agreed on the importance of stopping Iran from "acquiring a nuclear weapon" during the Biden visit, a joint statement carried by the Saudi state news agency (SPA) said.

The statement said Biden emphasized his country's strong and enduring commitment to supporting the security and defence of the oil-rich kingdom.

The two countries also stressed the need to prevent Iran from interfering in internal affairs of countries, supporting terrorism through its affiliated armed groups, and destabilising the security and stability of the region.