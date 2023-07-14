Thai parliament to hold next PM vote on July

Thailand’s parliament confirmed Friday it would vote again on a new prime minister next week, after pro-royalist lawmakers foiled liberal frontrunner Pita Limjaroenrat’s bid for the top job.

Deputy house speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan told AFP that the ballot would take place next Wednesday.

Pita’s Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats in May elections, buoyed by young Thais eager for progressive reforms after nine years of army-backed rule.