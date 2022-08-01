Myanmar junta extends state of emergency

Myanmar’s military government has extended a state of emergency by six months, state media said Monday, with the junta chief saying elections could only take place when the conflict-wracked country was “stable and peaceful”.

Min Aung Hlaing, who led last year’s coup, requested the military government to “allow him to serve for an additional 6 months”, according to a report in the Global New Light of Myanmar.

Members of the junta’s National Defence and Security Council “unanimously supported the proposal”, it said.