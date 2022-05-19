North Korea completes preparation for nuclear weapon test: Seoul lawmaker

The United States said earlier it believes there is a "genuine possibility" that North Korea could conduct a nuclear test while Biden is on his first trip as president to Asia.
Biden will arrive in Seoul late Friday for a series of summits.
"Our intelligence does reflect the genuine possibility" of nuclear-capable missile tests or a nuclear weapon test around the time of Biden's trip, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
Satellite imagery indicates North Korea is preparing to conduct a nuclear test, and the United States and South Korea have been warning for weeks that it could come any day.
North Korea announced its first Covid-19 cases last week, and is now reporting hundreds of thousands of cases of "fever" daily, with analysts saying a test could help distract the regime from the outbreak.