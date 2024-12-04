South Korean president abandons martial law attempt

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol abandoned a short-lived attempt to impose martial law on Wednesday after lawmakers defied security forces to vote against his declaration and thousands of protesters took to the streets.

Yoon’s shock bid to impose South Korea’s first martial law in over four decades plunged the country into the deepest turmoil in its modern democratic history and caught its close allies around the world off guard.

The United States, which stations nearly 30,000 troops in South Korea to protect it from the nuclear-armed North, initially voiced deep concern at the declaration, then relief that martial law was over.