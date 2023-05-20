China nuke arsenal build-up 'concern for global stability': G7

China's rapidly growing nuclear arsenal is a "concern to global and regional stability", Group of Seven leaders said Friday after talks on nuclear disarmament in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

The SIPRI think tank estimates that China has a stockpile of around 350 nuclear warheads -- a small sum when compared with the United States and Russia.

But it is growing fast, and the country could have 1,500 warheads by 2035, according to a Pentagon estimate published in November.