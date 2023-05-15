Turkey faces runoff election with Erdogan leading

Turkey headed for a runoff presidential vote after President Tayyip Erdogan outperformed projections in Sunday’s election as he sought to extend his two-decade rule, holding a sizable lead over his rival but falling short of an outright majority.

Neither Erdogan nor rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu cleared the 50 per cent threshold needed to avoid a second round, to be held on 28 May, in an election seen as a verdict on Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian path.

The presidential vote will decide not only who leads Turkey, a NATO-member country of 85 million, but also whether it reverts to a more secular, democratic path; how it will handle its severe cost of living crisis and manage key relations with Russia, the Middle East and the West.

Kilicdaroglu, who said he would prevail in the runoff, urged his supporters to be patient and accused Erdogan’s party of interfering with the counting and reporting of results.

But Erdogan performed better than pre-election polls had predicted, and he appeared in a confident and combative mood as he addressed his flag-waving, cheering supporters.