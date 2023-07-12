North Korea fires long-range missile, South Korea military says

North Korea fired a long-range missile off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, barely a month after Pyongyang’s last launch and its twelfth this year.

The launch came after heated complaints from North Korea in recent days, accusing American spy planes of violating airspace in its economic zones and condemning a recent visit to South Korea by an American nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine.

Japan’s Coast Guard said what was believed to be a ballistic missile appeared to have landed as of mid-morning. It had earlier predicted the projectile would fall outside Japan’s EEZ and around 550 km (340 miles) east of the Korean peninsula.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is in Lithuania to attend the NATO summit, ordered his staff to gather information and stay alert to prepare for unpredicted events, according to the prime minister’s office.