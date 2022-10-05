Views on US bases shift in Japan’s Okinawa

For decades, residents of Japan’s Okinawa have strongly opposed the US military bases that dot the region but a subtle shift is under way, driven by Chinese sabre-rattling and economic challenges.

The bases are often seen as a disproportionate burden for Japan’s sub-tropical southernmost region.

Okinawa comprises 0.6 per cent of the Japanese archipelago’s territory but contains 70 per cent of the land used for US bases, and over half the 50,000-strong troop presence.

Base-related crime, accidents and pollution are potent irritants for Okinawa’s 1.5 million residents.