Panjshir resistance refutes Taliban claim

Acting minister of culture and information and spokesperson of the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement said that their efforts to establish the nationwide security has paid off and the province has been taken by the help of 'Allah' and the support of the people, Khaama News reported.

The defiant Panjshir province has been witnessing heavy conflicts between the Taliban and the resistance forces for the last seven days during which both sides have inflicted casualties.

As per the statement, some of the resistance forces have been killed while others fled the province, the report said.