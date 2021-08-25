Philippines' Duterte says will run for vice president in 2022

The incumbent Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte declared he will run for vice president next year to continue his "crusade" against drugs and insurgents -- a move critics said was a "smokescreen" and driven by fear of criminal charges.

Duterte, who was elected in 2016 and is barred under the constitution from seeking another term, has previously flagged the possibility of contesting the country's second-highest office.

"I will run for vice president," Duterte said late Tuesday in a pre-recorded speech, confirming an earlier announcement by his PDP-Laban party that he had agreed to contest the position.

"Then I will continue the crusade. I'm worried about the drugs, insurgency -- well, number one is insurgency, then criminality, drugs.