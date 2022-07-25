The centuries-old mines stirring Japan-South Korea tensions

Under a split-top mountain on the Japanese island of Sado lies a network of centuries-old mines that have sparked a new diplomatic row with South Korea.

Some of the gold and silver mines of Sado, off Japan's west coast, are believed to have started operating as early as the 12th century and produced until after World War II.

Japan believes that lengthy history and the artisanal mining techniques used there at a time when European mines had turned to mechanisation merit recognition on UNESCO's World Heritage List.

But in Seoul, the focus is on what isn't mentioned in the bid: the use of conscripted Korean labour during the Second World War, when Japan occupied the Korean peninsula.

Japan is seeking recognition of three sites -- the Nishimikawa gold mine, the Tsurushi silver mine, and the Aikawa gold and silver mines -- for the period between 1603 and 1867.