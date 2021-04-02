Protesters urge ‘guerrilla strikes’ as internet blackout widens

Cellular data has been blocked for weeks by authorities struggling to stifle an opposition that is demanding the restoration of civilian rule and release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other key figures in her government.

Security forces opened fire at a rally on Friday in the central Sagaing region near Mandalay, where four people were shot and wounded, two critically, according to three local media organisations.

One witness told Monywa Gazette that police were firing from a hill.

Adding to the chaos in the former British colony, previously called Burma, hostilities between the armed forces and ethnic minority insurgents have broken out in at least two regions.

Across the country, demonstrators held “flower strikes”, leaving bouquets, some with defiant slogans, at locations like bus stops, where activists killed by security forces had departed on their last journeys.

People held roses in the air while making three-finger salutes, a symbol of resistance. Entire benches were covered in flowers and anti-coup messages.

One arrangement of dandelions and red roses on a lakeside walkway read: “Myanmar is bleeding”.

“In the following days, there are street protests. Do as many guerrilla strikes as you can. Please join,” Khin Sadar, a protest leader, posted on Facebook in anticipation of the blackout.