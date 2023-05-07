Japan's PM tells South Koreans his 'heart hurts' over pain caused by occupation

The historical differences between South Korea and Japan threaten to cast a shadow over the blossoming ties between its two leaders.

Under Yoon and Kishida's predecessors, relations between South Korea and Japan plunged to their lowest in decades. Koreans accuse Japan of forcing women to work in wartime brothels for the Japanese military and using forced labour, among other abuses.

After South Korean courts ordered Japanese companies to pay compensation in the forced labour cases in 2018, Japan restricted exports of high-tech material to South Korea and Seoul threatened to pull out of a military intelligence-sharing deal with Tokyo.

Yoon is facing criticism at home that he has given more than he's received in his efforts to improve relations with Japan, including by proposing that South Korean businesses - not the Japanese companies as ordered by a court - compensate victims of wartime labour. Polls show many South Koreans don't believe Japan has done enough to atone and apologise.

Yoon has signalled he doesn't believe Japan needs to "kneel" any more over what happened in the past, but South Korean officials were hoping that Kishida would make a gesture.

"I was moved by the many people who opened their hearts for the future without forgetting the painful memories of the past," Kishida said of Yoon's proposal.

On Sunday, small gatherings of about 50 people demonstrated in opposition and support of Kishida's visit, but his presence did not spark widespread protests.

Despite the lack of a new apology, Kishida's reaffirmation of reconciliation and the summit symbolism has value for the countries' relations, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

"Publics will be reassured that Korean and Japanese flags fly side by side, national anthems play together, and leaders host each other at friendly dinners with their spouses," he said.