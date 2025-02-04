China hits back with targeted tariffs after Trump imposes new levies

China on Tuesday imposed tariffs on some US imports in a swift response to new US duties on Chinese goods, raising the stakes in a showdown between the world's top two economies even as President Donald Trump offered reprieves to Mexico and Canada.

Additional 10 per cent tariff across all Chinese imports into the US came into effect at 12:01 am ET on Tuesday (0501 GMT) after Trump repeatedly warned Beijing it was not doing enough to halt the flow of illicit drugs into the United States.

Within minutes, China's Finance Ministry said it would impose levies of 15 per cent for US coal and LNG and 10 per cent for crude oil, farm equipment and a the small number of trucks as well as big-engine sedans shipped to China from the United States.

China also said it was starting an anti-monopoly investigation in Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google, while including both PVH Corp PVH.N the holding company for brands including Calvin Klein, and U.S biotechnology company Illumina ILMN.O on a list for potential sanctions in China.

Separately, China's Commerce Ministry and its Customs Administration said it is imposing export controls some rare earths and metals that are critical for electronics, military equipment and solar panels.