Indonesia mine explosion kills 10

He said 10 bodies were recovered, while four people survived.
The mine was reported to be a licensed operation.
Mining accidents are common across the mineral-rich Southeast Asian archipelago nation, especially at unlicensed abandoned sites where people scrounge for leftover ore without using proper safety equipment.
In September this year, at least seven people died when a landslide hit a mine on Borneo Island.
And in April, 12 miners at an illegal gold mine in North Sumatra province were killed in a landslide.