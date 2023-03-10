Iran, Saudi agree to resume ties, re-open embassies

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to re-establish relations after a seven-year diplomatic rupture which has fuelled tensions in the Gulf and deepened conflicts from Yemen to Syria.

The agreement was reached after talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two rival Middle East powers.

"As a result of the talks, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies...within two months," Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

Iranian and Saudi media said a statement by the two countries emphasised respect for sovereignty and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.