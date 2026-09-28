Floods, landslides kill 56 in India and 14 in Nepal

Authorities are carrying out rescue operations in waterlogged areas and distributing relief, while officials have been told to assess crop damage and provide compensation.

In addition to the 56 deaths, 46 people have been injured and more than 1,000 houses have been damaged.

Nepali authorities warned of possible flash floods in 49 of the country's 77 districts, with more than half facing high flood or flash-flood risks as water levels in major rivers and tributaries continued to rise.

Shanti Mahat, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, said Rasuwa and Nuwakot, areas hit by last month's deadly floods that killed more than 1,450 people and left thousands still missing, should remain "alert" but were not currently considered high-risk areas.