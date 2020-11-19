Regional security threatened as China pushes weapons into Myanmar, India: IANS

Easy flow of Chinese weapons illegally into Myanmar and India is posing threats to regional security and stability, intelligence agencies have flagged to the Indian government.

From the northeastern states of India, a total of 423 illegal weapons, including AK-47, M-16 and Chinese pistols, have been recovered so far this year.

Intelligence agencies have also said that China is supplying arms and ammunition to insurgent groups on the Myanmar border as they pay good prices.

“Prominent insurgent groups, especially those from Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram, maintain regular contact with Chinese intelligence agencies and have benefited from Chinese largesse and weapons,” the agencies alerted the government.