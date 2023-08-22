Ex-PM Thaksin returns to Thailand after 15 years in exile

His return comes on the day that parliament is expected to install business tycoon Srettha Thavisin as prime minister at the head of a coalition led by the Pheu Thai party -- the latest incarnation of Thaksin's political movement.

Thaksin, 74, was convicted in four criminal cases in his absence, although the statute of limitations has expired in one. The jail sentences against him total 10 years.

It is unclear how long Thaksin might serve in jail. The timing of his return, as his party assumes power, has led many to speculate that a backroom deal has been done to allow him leniency.

"Welcome back to Thailand daddy. My father has now arrived in Thailand safely and has entered the legal process," his daughter Paetongtarn wrote on Instagram, with a photo of Thaksin with his three children and seven grandchildren in the airport's VIP lounge.

"Thank you everyone for waiting for my father and thank you for all of the support."

Earlier, a Facebook video posted by his sister Yingluck -- like Thaksin, ousted from power by Thailand's generals -- showed him boarding his jet in Singapore.

"The day you are waiting for is finally come," Yingluck wrote.

