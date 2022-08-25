Japan national police chief resigns over Abe assassination

The head of Japan's National Police Agency announced his resignation on Thursday after an investigation confirmed "shortcomings" in the security plans for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe, the country's best-known politician and longest-serving premier, was shot and killed while delivering a stump speech on 8 July in the city of Nara in western Japan.

"There were shortcomings in the security plans and the risk assessments on which they were based, and direction from the field commander was insufficient," Itaru Nakamura told reporters.