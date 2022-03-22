Saudi says Yemen rebel attacks ‘threat’ to oil supplies

“The European Union urges all parties of the conflict in Yemen to engage constructively with UN special envoy Hans Grundberg to achieve a comprehensive political agreement. This remains the only option to end this war.”

Oil prices have repeatedly spiked above $100 per barrel, driven by supply concerns centred on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

They rose higher again on Monday. Brent crude was up more than six percent to more than $114 per barrel at one stage.

Analysts said the main mover of the market was news of the EU considering a ban on Russian oil imports, although the Huthi attacks on Aramco were also cited.

The drone assault on the YASREF refinery in Yanbu Industrial City on the Red Sea “led to a temporary reduction in the refinery’s production”, the Saudi energy ministry said Sunday.

It added that the drop would “be compensated for from the inventory”, but did not provide numbers.