Syria Assad's comeback after a decade in the cold

In November 2011, the 22-member Arab League suspends Syria, a founding member of the body, over the government's bloody crackdown on anti-government protests.

The league also imposes sanctions on Syria, including a ban on senior Syrian officials travelling to other Arab countries.

The US, most European Union members and several Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, later break off ties with Damascus, betting on the regime's demise.

The US and EU had already imposed several rounds of sanctions, including a weapons embargo.

But Syria maintains a key ally in Russia, which vetoes numerous Security Council resolutions denouncing Assad's regime.