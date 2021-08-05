Some 40 bodies found in Myanmar jungle after army crackdown: UN envoy

Kyaw Moe Tun described the incidents as "clearly amounting to crimes against humanity," calling on the UN Security Council and international community to impose a global arms embargo on Myanmar's military.

"There is no sign of easing atrocities, killing, arrest committed by the military," he wrote. "We demand for urgent humanitarian intervention from the international community before it is too late."

Fighting in the Sagaing area has now mainly stopped and it was unclear if more bodies would be found, said a member of the Kani militia, who asked not to be identified.

"Most villagers in the remote area had fled to the nearby town," he said, accusing the military and a rival pro-junta militia of carrying out reprisal killings and looting.

The militia member also put the total number of bodies so far at around 40, found on several occasions.