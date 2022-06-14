Stress accelerates immune aging

Published in the research of the 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences' (PNAS) on 13 June, a study explains age-related health inequalities, including the unequal toll of the pandemic on people, and identifies potential intervention points.

"As the world's population of older adults increases, understanding disparities in age-related health is essential. Age-related changes in the immune system play a critical role in declining health," said lead study author Eric Klopack, a postdoctoral scholar in the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.

"This study helps clarify mechanisms involved in accelerated immune aging." As people age, the immune system naturally begins a dramatic downgrade, a condition called ‘immunosenescence’. With advanced age, a person's immune profile weakens, and includes too many worn-out white blood cells circulating and too few fresh, "naive" white blood cells ready to take on new invaders.