Sunni scholars who left Afghanistan hope Islam’s tolerant message survives Taliban

“The Taliban are from the fabric of the Afghan people, and as I heard from the media and from our contacts with professors and heads of universities and some important figures, the thinking changed and they value women, and they said they will educate them but in a way compatible with Islamic law.”

Any return of the mission would depend on approval from Egypt’s leadership. But the scholarship Al-Azhar teaches “does not change with the change of system or ruler,” said Mohamed Wardany, spokesperson for Al-Azhar’s Islamic Research Academy.

“Al-Azhar’s legacy is a legacy that is passed down from generation to generation, it is not just transient information but a way of thinking,” he said.

“If there is stability and the Taliban retreats from its ideas and the state returns to stability by popular will, then Al-Azhar does not object to its mission returning again.”