Taliban fire shots to disperse protest in Kabul

The Taliban on Tuesday fired shots into the air to disperse crowds who had gathered for an anti-Pakistan rally in the capital, the latest protest since the hardline Islamist movement swept to power last month.

The Islamists have yet to announce a government, but Afghans -- fearful of a repeat of the group's previous brutal reign between 1996 and 2001 -- have staged small, isolated demonstrations in cities including the capital Kabul, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif.