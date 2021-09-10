Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan’s heritage

Bamiyan’s cultural centre should have been completed last month, showcasing the remarkable heritage of a site that Afghanistan’s Taliban desecrated two decades ago by dynamiting ancient statues of Buddha.

But the red carpet celebrations will have to wait. After the Taliban swept triumphantly into the capital Kabul, everything was put on hold.

“Everything is suspended,” said Philippe Delanghe, from UNESCO, the UN’s cultural agency, who said they are awaiting the decisions of the new regime.