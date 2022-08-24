Taiwan warns China of ‘heavy price’ for invasion on battle anniversary

Taiwan is determined to defend itself and invaders will incur a “heavy price”, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday on the anniversary of a confrontation six decade ago in which Taiwanese forces beat back Chinese attackers.

Tensions between Taiwan and China have spiked over the past month following the visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China staged war games near Taiwan to express its anger at what it saw as stepped up US support for the island Beijing views as sovereign Chinese territory.

Meeting military officers, Tsai extolled the “spirit” of defending against China’s more than a month of bombardment of the Taiwan-controlled islands of Kinmen and Matsu, just off the Chinese coast, which started in late August 1958.