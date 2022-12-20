Trial of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi enters final phase

A junta court will hear the final arguments in the 18-month-long trial of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi next week, a legal source said Tuesday, before reaching its final verdicts against the Nobel laureate.

Suu Kyi has been a prisoner since the military toppled her government in February 2021, ending the Southeast Asian nation’s brief period of democracy.

The junta court has found her guilty on every one of the 14 charges it has heard so far, including corruption, illegally possessing walkie-talkies and flouting Covid restrictions, and jailed her for 26 years.