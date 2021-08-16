Timeline: Key dates in Afghanistan since 2001

Karzai was re-elected on 20 August, 2009 in elections that are marred by massive fraud, low turnout and Taliban attacks.

In 2009, president Barack Obama, who had campaigned on a pledge to end the Afghanistan war, doubled the number of US troops to 68,000. In 2010, it reached around 100,000.

Osama bin Laden was killed on 2 May, 2011 in a US special forces operation in Pakistan.

On 22 June, Obama announced the beginning of a troop withdrawal, with the departure by mid-2012 of 33,000 soldiers.