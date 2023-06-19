Thailand to host Myanmar junta for talks on post-coup crisis

Thailand’s foreign ministry said it will host talks with Myanmar’s junta and neighbouring countries on Monday, aiming to find a way out of the post-coup crisis.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February 2021 putsch ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, with swathes of the country ravaged by fighting between the junta and its opponents.

Diplomatic efforts to halt the bloodshed have so far proved fruitless.

Thailand’s foreign ministry will host an “informal meeting” of neighbouring countries on Monday as part of efforts to “resolve the situation in Myanmar peacefully,” according to a statement.

“High-level” representatives from Laos, India, China, Brunei and Vietnam were expected to attend, it added, without giving further details.