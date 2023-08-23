Thailand's jailed ex-PM Thaksin hospitalised after return from exile

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was moved to hospital overnight, officials said on Wednesday, over concern about his heart and high blood pressure on his first night in jail following his historic return from self-exile.

The latest condition of 74-year-old Thaksin, the billionaire founder of the populist juggernaut Pheu Thai, was not clear on Wednesday and his representatives did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

The Corrections Department said in a statement Thaksin had felt chest tightness and high blood pressure and he was referred to Bangkok's police hospital at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.