Unlocking labour mobility within South Asia

Wansapriya Gunaseel indicated that ‘productivity’ is very important. He added, “Coming from the productivity indicator, there isn’t much of a competition as we thought. There are lots of area to be improved in terms of productivity. If we combine everything, I should say that if we enhance our productivity, it would be of great result for the garment industry. So support within the regional countries is a must for South Asian economy.”

“We have this huge youth force, so we have the motivation. But in terms of literacy rate we don’t have the proper training or the education for that force. How much of a hurdle is that on your opinion?” Waqar Rizvi asked Asim Jamal.

“One of the main goals of SAARC is education for everyone. But that goal is not being fulfilled. So that statement is definitely true,” stated Asim Jamal. He said, “Yes, we do have a workforce which is young, passionate, enterprising but it is raw. Therefore, you have to polish their skills through education, training programmes, etc. To train our workforce, we don’t need to get out of this region as it has immense resources. So I agree with that statement. There is a solution available and it’s under our noses but it’s not being practiced, unfortunately!”