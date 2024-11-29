Russian defence minister in North Korea for security talks

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in North Korea on Friday for military discussions, Russia’s defence ministry said, following a strategic partnership treaty signed in June between the two countries.

Belousov will hold talks with North Korean “military and military-political officials”, the ministry said in a statement without elaborating.

The Russian defence chief was welcomed in Pyongyang by his North Korean counterpart, No Kwang Chol, with a military band playing tunes.