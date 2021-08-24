US VP Harris pushes ahead with Vietnam trip despite mystery 'health incident'

US Vice President Kamala Harris pushed ahead with a trip to Vietnam on Tuesday after delaying the visit over concerns due to an unexplained health incident potentially related to the mysterious Havana Syndrome.

Harris, eager to woo allies in a bid to counter China, arrived in the Southeast Asian country's capital after a three-hour delay in Singapore and an unusual statement from the US embassy in Vietnam blaming "a recent possible anomalous health incident" for the delay.

"Anomalous health incident" is a term the US government often uses to describe Havana Syndrome, a condition with symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, migraines and memory lapses, so named because it first was reported by American officials based in the US embassy in Cuba in 2016.