Turkey ends quake rescue efforts except in two provinces

Sezer said search and rescue efforts continued at around 40 buildings in the provinces on the 14th day, but expected this number to fall by Sunday evening. The agency head also said Turkey's death toll had risen to 40,689.
The total death toll including Syria is now 44,377. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Saturday that some 105,000 buildings either collapsed, needed to be demolished or were severely damaged in the quake.
There had been breathless coverage since the quake of rescue teams finding survivors. That has since slowed down with no survivors found in at least 24 hours.
On Saturday, rescuers found a man and a woman alive in the 296th hour in the southern Turkish city of Antakya but their three children did not survive, local media said.