Chinese scientist jailed over gene editing granted Hong Kong visa

A Chinese biophysicist who was jailed for creating the world's first gene-edited babies said on Tuesday he was seeking collaborators after Hong Kong granted him a research visa, to the consternation of the scientific community.

He Jiankui was handed a prison term in 2019 for illegally experimenting on human embryos in a controversial exercise that saw twin girls born with genes he had altered to confer immunity to HIV.

"I am currently contacting Hong Kong's universities, scientific research organisations and companies," the 39-year-old told journalists in Beijing.

"If there are definite and suitable opportunities, I will consider working in Hong Kong," he said, adding that he intends to continue his work on "gene therapy for rare diseases".