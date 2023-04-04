Malaysia seeks to decriminalise suicide attempts

Malaysia is seeking to decriminalise suicide attempts, its law minister said on Tuesday, the latest in a recent slew of legal reforms pursued by prime minister Anwar Ibrahim's government.

The announcement comes a day after Malaysia's parliament on Monday voted to remove the mandatory death penalty, trim the number of offences punishable by death, and abolish natural-life prison sentences.

The law currently stipulates that anyone attempting suicide can be jailed for up to one year, fined, or both.