No glory for bullies: South Korea’s school violence epidemic

As a schoolgirl, Pyo says she suffered alone. Teachers told her “to be friendlier” to her bullies and the abuse went unchecked for years, eventually forcing her to give up her dreams of higher education and quit school for vocational training.

“There was only one thing I wished for. I wished someone could help me,” she told AFP, adding that no one came to her aid and eventually she “escaped and struggled to survive on my own.”

In education-obsessed South Korea, where children can spend up to 16 hours a day studying at schools and in private academies, bullying is widespread, experts say, despite official efforts to stamp it out.

The problem, activists say, is that bullying often goes unpunished in real-time at schools, and the statute of limitations on such crimes makes it hard for victims to bring charges years later.

Pyo said she suffered from years of insomnia and depression as a result of her treatment at school, before deciding to stop hiding and go public with her accusations—resulting in one of her bullies being fired from their job.

But Pyo is lobbying for real legal change, demanding South Korea suspend the statute of limitations affecting school violence and change the defamation law to better protect victims.