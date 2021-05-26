'World's leading bank robbers': North Korea's hacker army

Nuclear-armed North Korea is advancing on the front lines of cyber-warfare, analysts say, stealing billions of dollars and presenting a clearer and more present danger than its banned weapons programmes.

Pyongyang is under multiple international sanctions over its atomic bomb and ballistic missile programmes, which have seen rapid progress under North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

But while the world's diplomatic focus has been on its nuclear ambitions, the North has been quietly and steadily building up its cyber capabilities, and analysts say its army of thousands of well-trained hackers are proving to be just as dangerous.