At least 142 executed in Iran this May

Iran has executed over 300 people this year, with the rate in May during the current surge in hangings the hightest monthly figure in the country since 2015, a rights group said on Thursday.

Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) said at least 307 people have been executed in 2023, a rise of over 75 per cent compared to the same period last year.

At least 142 people were executed in May, the highest monthly figure since 2015, meaning an average of over four people were hanged every day last month in the Islamic Republic, it added.