Pakistan strikes on Afghanistan kill 10 including 9 children: Taliban govt

Air strikes targeting the border regions of Kunar and Paktika wounded another four civilians, he added.

Pakistan government officials and the military have not commented on the raids.

The bombardment follows a suicide attack that targeted the headquarters of Pakistan's paramilitary Federal Constabulary force in Peshawar, killing three officers and wounding 11 others.

No group has claimed responsibility, but state broadcaster PTV reported the attackers were Afghan nationals and President Asif Zardari blamed the "foreign-backed Fitna al-Khawarij" -- Islamabad's term for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants it accuses of operating from Afghan soil.