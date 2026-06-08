Major quake off Philippines kills 3, triggers tsunami warnings

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday, killing at least three people, collapsing buildings and sparking tsunami warnings across the region.

Philippine authorities urged people in affected coastal regions to move to higher ground after the offshore quake hit south of General Santos, a city of about 720,000.

A series of powerful aftershocks rocked the area from about two hours after the first quake, according to the United States Geological Survey, with the largest measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale.

Videos posted to social media and verified by AFP showed a shopping centre with a Jollibee fast food restaurant reduced to rubble General Santos City, while a school building that officials said was unoccupied crumpled in another.