Myanmar security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians during its brutal 2017 crackdown on the Muslim minority, the International Court of Justice said on Thursday, as it weighs whether such actions constituted genocide.

Myanmar's soldiers killed and raped Rohingya, committed violence against children, and destroyed Rohingya villages and settlements, the top UN court said.

They "killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers to Bangladesh," said ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa.

The ICJ has not yet ruled whether Myanmar has committed the crime of genocide, in a landmark ruling that is expected to take around three hours to read out.