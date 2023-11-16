North Korea vows more offensive response to US 'threats' -KCNA 

North Korea on Thursday criticised a recent visit to South Korea by top US defence officials and vowed more "offensive" responses to what it called military threats from the United States and its allies, state media reported.

In a statement carried by the KCNA news agency, a spokesperson for the North's defence ministry blamed the United States for raising tensions in the region, referring to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Seoul visit this week.

"The armed forces of the DPRK will strongly control and manage all threats to its national security and interests with more offensive and overwhelming counteraction capabilities and through visible strategic deterrent military actions," the statement said.