What we know about South Korea’s martial law declaration

Yoon said opposition parties had taken the parliamentary process hostage.

“I declare martial law to protect the free Republic of Korea from the threat of North Korean communist forces, to eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces that are plundering the freedom and happiness of our people, and to protect the free constitutional order,” Yoon said.

Yoon did not cite any specific threat from the nuclear-armed North, instead focusing on his domestic political opponents.

He complained of 22 impeachment motions filed against administration officials since he took office in May 2022.

The president’s approval ratings have hovered near record lows amid a burgeoning influence peddling scandal and clashes with the opposition-controlled parliament over budgets and investigations.