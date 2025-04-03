59 Chinese warplanes, 23 warships detected around island: Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry on Thursday detailed a surge in Chinese military activity as Beijing wrapped up a second day of war games overnight Wednesday, saying it had detected 59 warplanes and 23 navy ships operating around the island.

China, which views democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory despite the objections of the government there, announced on Wednesday that its Strait Thunder-2025A drills, that included some live-fire drills far to the north of the island, had finished.